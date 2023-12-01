Former WWE Champion regrets not facing CM Punk when he had the chance

In case you've been living under a rock for the past week, CM Punk is back in WWE for the first time since 2014. However, a former champion is disappointed he never got to face The Straight Edge Superstar when he had the chance.

Punk returned at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event on November 25th and has since made WWE is home once again. The former AEW World Champion was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September following an incident that occured backstage at the All In event on August 27th.

Now that he's no longer with AEW, it's safe to say that some roster members would have loved to have faced CM Punk when they had the chsnce. One of those people is Chris Jericho, who responded to a fan on Twitter that was just as upset at as The Ocho at the fact that Punk vs. Jericho will never take place in All Elite Wrestling.

"I did too..." tweeted Jericho.

Chris Jericho has wrestled CM Punk on a number of occasions

While there are members of the AEW roster who might never get to face The Straight Edge Superstar in their careers, at least Chris Jericho can say that he got to share the ring with Punk on a number of occasions during their time in WWE.

Punk and Jericho locked horns more than a dozen times on WWE TV and PLEs, even feuding over the WWE Championship in 2012 which includes a match at WrestleMania 28.

The two men crossed paths many more times in dark matches and at house shows during their time in WWE. However, with Punk and Jericho on opposite sides of the fence at the time of writing, the chances of them having one more match together are very slim.

What's your favorite CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho match? Let us know in the comments section below.

