Former WWE Champion was reportedly "going through the motions" after The Shield's break up 

AEW personality and Jon Moxley's wife Renee Paquette talked about the Moxley she got to know after The Shield disbanded in WWE, discussing a new side she saw back then.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), known as The Shield, went their separate ways and became successful singles wrestlers in their own right. However, things weren't always good for Moxley after the Shield.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Renee said she did not know Moxley well but could see him lose his passion.

“I could see Jon just kind of going through the motions. But I did not know Jon prior to WWE. So I didn’t know necessarily all of those other things that he really wanted to do.” (HT - WrestleTalk)

She stated that he found something again while wrestling all over the world that he didn't get to for so long.

“To see him get excited about professional wrestling again… it was really cool to see that different version of him. It was a really small little window from when he left WWE to getting back down to business. It was like seeing this fire ignited in his belly again. His brain is just always working.” (HT - WrestleTalk)

In May 2019, Moxley joined AEW. He dated Paquette, whom he had met in the WWE, beginning their relationship in 2013. They got married in 2017, and their first child was born in June 2021.

Moxley recalls the time when he nearly lost his job at the WWE

In an interaction with Metro, Jon Moxley revealed that he feared Shield would get fired.

‘I only remember the good stuff and how great it was. But at the time when you’re in that, there’s always the threat – people are getting fired all the time, a lot of people are there for a year or two, they never get called up and then they get fired.’ (HT - Metro)

With The Shield celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, fans have had several pleas for them to reunite.

After William Regal's betrayal, Moxley lost his AEW World Title at Full Gear to MJF. It will be interesting to see what happens next between Regal and Moxley.

Do you want to see a surprise reunion with Rollins, Reigns, and Mox? Let us know in the comment section.

