  Former WWE Champion Responds to the Claims of Cody Rhodes Being a Part of Potential AEW Hall of Fame

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 15, 2025 08:44 GMT
Cody Rhodes on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes might be the flagship star of WWE today, but he was a pioneering force in building AEW from the ground up. Realising his contributions, a former champion gave his take on whether Rhodes deserved a spot in their future Hall of Fame.

The superstar, who was a former WWE United States Champion, is Ricochet. AEW began as a direct competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and became the home to top wrestling stars and rising talents. Alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes was a formidable force in the company's inception.

The American Nightmare served as an EVP and in-ring talent for the Jacksonville-based promotion that lasted until 2022. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer started a debate regarding AEW starting a Hall of Fame few years down the line.

When asked about potential inductees for the first class, Meltzer named stars like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and also included Cody Rhodes. Ricochet took notice and backed his opinion via X that Rhodes deserves a place in the AEW Hall of Fame, should it happen in the future.

"Honestly I Should too."
Cody Rhodes thinks a heel turn is possible for him in WWE

Cody Rhodes was a top heel during his time in AEW. Amidst his status as WWE's golden goose and top babyface, Rhodes still believed that a heel turn was very much possible for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I love that all this data is available to fans now to be able to say, 'Hey, another year of record business.' And that’s a big thing with potentially, if I ever were to go, you know, the dark side, ever go, bad guy. It’s definitely possible. I feel like sometimes I’m too heavy-handed with how I say, ‘Oh no, it’ll never happen.’ Oh, I’m sure it’s possible."

The Prodigal Son reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and is still very much a pure babyface. However, as they say in professional wrestling, 'Never Say Never', so fans should not rule out seeing Rhodes becoming a heel in the near future.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
