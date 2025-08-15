Former WWE Champion Responds to the Claims of Cody Rhodes Being a Part of Potential AEW Hall of Fame

Cody Rhodes might be the flagship star of WWE today, but he was a pioneering force in building AEW from the ground up. Realising his contributions, a former champion gave his take on whether Rhodes deserved a spot in their future Hall of Fame.

The superstar, who was a former WWE United States Champion, is Ricochet. AEW began as a direct competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and became the home to top wrestling stars and rising talents. Alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes was a formidable force in the company's inception.

The American Nightmare served as an EVP and in-ring talent for the Jacksonville-based promotion that lasted until 2022. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer started a debate regarding AEW starting a Hall of Fame few years down the line.

When asked about potential inductees for the first class, Meltzer named stars like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and also included Cody Rhodes. Ricochet took notice and backed his opinion via X that Rhodes deserves a place in the AEW Hall of Fame, should it happen in the future.

"Honestly I Should too."

Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochet @davemeltzerWON Honestly I Should too.

Cody Rhodes thinks a heel turn is possible for him in WWE

Cody Rhodes was a top heel during his time in AEW. Amidst his status as WWE's golden goose and top babyface, Rhodes still believed that a heel turn was very much possible for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I love that all this data is available to fans now to be able to say, 'Hey, another year of record business.' And that’s a big thing with potentially, if I ever were to go, you know, the dark side, ever go, bad guy. It’s definitely possible. I feel like sometimes I’m too heavy-handed with how I say, ‘Oh no, it’ll never happen.’ Oh, I’m sure it’s possible."

The Prodigal Son reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and is still very much a pure babyface. However, as they say in professional wrestling, 'Never Say Never', so fans should not rule out seeing Rhodes becoming a heel in the near future.

