Cody Rhodes reveals if he will turn heel in WWE

Heading into SummerSlam 2025, fans wondered how John Cena versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title would play out. Both stars went into the contest as babyfaces, with many fans speculating a swerve by Cena or a double turn, leading to Rhodes embracing a heel persona.

However, as it turned out, fans were treated to an entertaining babyface vs. babyface matchup, with Rhodes coming out as the winner. Reports emerged that WWE teasing a heel turn for The American Nightmare was its way of throwing fans off.

The WWE Champion previously said he might not ever turn heel. Now, in an interview with SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Rhodes talked about the possibility and had a refreshing take.

"I love that all this data is available to fans now to be able to say, 'Hey, another year of record business.' And that’s a big thing with potentially, if I ever were to go, you know, the dark side, ever go, bad guy. It’s definitely possible. I feel like sometimes I’m too heavy-handed with how I say, ‘Oh no, it’ll never happen.’ Oh, I’m sure it’s possible," he said. [12:07 - 12:37]

Cody Rhodes has been pushed as the top babyface of WWE since his return to the company in 2022. He remains one of the most popular stars on the roster, but that doesn't mean the company won't consider pulling the trigger on a potential heel turn.

Cody Rhodes reveals what type of heel he would like to be

During the conversation, Cody Rhodes opened up about how he would plan his potential heel turn. The American Nightmare said he would have to build a stronger connection with the audience before the turn. He then talked about what type of villain he would play.

"If that was ever a road to go down, I’d want to be basically canceled. I’d want to be scum of the earth, villain," Rhodes said. [From 18:13-18:19]

Fans will have to wait and see if and when Rhodes will turn heel. Right now, The American Nightmare will be eager to get his hands on Drew McIntyre after last week's beatdown.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

