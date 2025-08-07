Truth behind Cody Rhodes' heel turn plans finally revealed (Exclusive)

It looked like WWE was teasing Cody Rhodes' heel turn all the way until SummerSlam 2025, to the point that fans were holding their breath. A new report has revealed the truth about this situation.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC finally put to rest all the speculation about The American Nightmare possibly turning heel. Some expected a double turn of sorts at SummerSlam 2025 (although John Cena had entered the premium live event as a babyface), but it turned out to be a straightforward affair, and Cody remains a good guy.According to the report, the entire tease of Cody Rhodes' heel turn was WWE's way of throwing off the &quot;hardcore fans.&quot; They revealed that there are no plans in the near future for The American Nightmare to turn heel, noting that it would be odd to have a heel Cody being on the face of Minute Maid cartons across stores in the United States of America.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINK🚨 AND NEW Cody Rhodes has defeated John Cena to become the new Undisputed Champion #SummerSlamCody Rhodes gave an interesting timeline on when he could turn heelThe Cody Rhodes heel turn has been a part of wrestling discourse for a while now. There seemed to be a common sentiment among fans that if he took The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber 2025, it would have been the wrong move, as there was no good reason for him to become a villain. In that regard, John Cena's turn seemed like the right choice (although it didn't work out that way).In an interview with Kay Adams last month, Cody Rhodes admitted that the timeline of his heel turn could be a year or even three years.“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense,&quot; Rhodes said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]While simplistic, it's an insightful take from The American Nightmare, whose heel turn has to be handled with great caution considering his position as the face of WWE.While the reasons for preventing Cody's heel turn seem to mirror that of John Cena's over a decade ago, the comment that he made seems to suggest that he is open to the idea and isn't necessarily married to the concept of remaining the top hero of the company forever.Instead, his comment about not wanting to change until he has changed is especially interesting because it appears to suggest that he will only do it when it makes complete sense for him to make that move.For that to happen, everything needs to align storyline-wise, and there likely needs to be a concrete, long-term plan for the run. Time will tell if it ever happens, but it seems to be an inevitability that fans will want it at some point. If anything, the entire tease in the lead-up to SummerSlam proved that there is an appetite to see a villainous Cody Rhodes.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.