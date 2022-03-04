"Cody taught me how fun lying is" - former WWE Champion reveals his relationship with Cody Rhodes

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has revealed details of his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Danielson joined AEW in September 2021 and instantly became one of the top stars in the company. Meanwhile, Rhodes has departed the company and is reportedly in discussions for a return to WWE.

While the two didn't get the chance to wrestle in AEW, Danielson has revealed that they're friends behind the scenes. In a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, The American Dragon detailed his friendship with Cody, noting that the three-time TNT Champion taught him how to lie:

“Cody and I have been friends for a long time. We’d ride together in WWE and all that kind of stuff. So I don’t know if you guys know this, this is probably just something that the boys know, but I’m a big-time liar. I love to lie. And my love of lying, I wasn’t a very good liar until I rode with Cody. Cody taught me how fun lying is, right, just making up, saying something straight to somebody’s face, just the most absurd lie that you’ve ever said, right?” - said Bryan Danielson. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan recently explained why he didn't exercise Cody Rhodes' AEW contract option

During the recent AEW Revolution media call, Tony Khan was asked why he didn't choose to exercise the option in Cody Rhodes' contract, much like he did with The Young Bucks.

AEW's original contracts for some talent were for three years, but included options that could be picked up for a two-year extension. This allowed Khan to extend Matt and Nick Jackson to a full five years without having to negotiate an entirely new contract.

In Cody's case, Khan revealed that he had tried to reach a longer agreement with Rhodes than what the option allowed:

"It’s a great question, and there have been a lot of great questions today," Tony Khan began. "I know I say that a lot, but I honestly mean it if I didn’t think it was a good one, I wouldn’t say it. And that is a very fair question to ask. I don’t want to get too deep into it because a lot of this is personal between me and him. But I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years."

As things stand, reports have suggested that Cody Rhodes could be on his way back to WWE. However, nothing is confirmed as of this writing.

