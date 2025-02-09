Former WWE champion's appearance officially announced for AEW Collision

A former WWE champion is officially slated to appear on AEW Collision. This will no doubt excite a lot of the fans.

AEW has a lot of talents who once worked for the Stamford-based promotion. Some of them are established stars, but there is one name that carries a lot of weight and that is none other than TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

The former multi-time WWE champion has been embroiled in an online tiff with Harley Cameron and with Grand Slam Australia coming up, this could be the perfect time for something to happen. The announcement was made on AEW’s X (fka Twitter) page as they wrote:

Trending

“#AEWCollision TONIGHT! Houston, TX LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado appears LIVE TONIGHT on #AEWCollision, but does that mean she’s attending Halftime @HarleyCameron_’s Concert TONIGHT? LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + MAX!”

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

The former WWE star usually shows up on Dynamite, so it will be interesting to see her presence on Collision and how this could potentially alter the landscape with Grand Slam Australia coming up in a week’s time.

The fans will expect some sort of fireworks and if their social media activity is anything to go by, then it will be nothing short of that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback