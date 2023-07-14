Former WWE champion's daughter shares touching story; says she was "actually scared" of CM Punk

An aspiring female wrestler and daughter of a former WWE star revealed how she used to be scared of CM Punk as a child due to a particular incident.

Although CM Punk is one of the most polarizing superstars in the pro wrestling industry, it can't be denied that he has inspired a generation to pursue sports entertainment as a career.

While he was universally loved at one point, he had more layers throughout his career. Meanwhile, a current second-generation female wrestler, Jazzy Wang Yang, revealed a childhood story about Punk when she used to watch him on TV a decade ago.

Jazzy is the daughter of former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang and is currently wrestling in the Pro Wrestling Noah promotion. During an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Jazzy disclosed how an incident made her fear Punk whenever she met him as a child with his father.

"I was actually scared of CM Punk because he shaved Serena Deep's hair and like me as a child that was like my biggest fear as like girl. So I was scared of him, I would hide behind my dad every time we talked to him." [From 01:47 to 2:00]

In the above statement, Jazzy was talking about Punk's Straight Edge Society run back in 2010 in WWE. Furthermore, the interviewer was stunned to hear that Yang was scared of Punk, so she elaborated on that as well:

"I don't know, as a little girl your hair means like everything to you and so to see that happen was..." [From 15:56 to 16:02]

Check out the video below:

CM Punk eyes winning the Owen Hart tournament this Saturday on AEW Collision

Ever since his return on the debut episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk seems to be carrying a decent momentum. Last week, the former WWE Champion made it to the finals by defeating his arch-rival from the ROH days, Samoa Joe, for the first time ever.

Following the victory, Punk is set to square off against the other finalist Ricky Starks, on the upcoming Saturday. It will be interesting to see if The Voice of the Voiceless manages to win the tournament, as he manifested deep respect for the late great Owen Hart last week.