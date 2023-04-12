Former WWE Champion says a "sh**load of loudmouths" will have their "mouths SHUT" after AEW All In

AEW has got the wrestling world talking following the massive announcement that the company will be hosting the second-ever All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A former WWE Champion has now claimed that many naysayers will be proven wrong when the show takes place.

The man in question is former world champion Chris Jericho, who will surely be one of the featured performers at the high-profile show on August 27, 2023.

However, many critics have already claimed the show won't meet fans' lofty expectations, prompting The Ocho to hit back on social media. Jericho suggested that All In is bound to be a highly successful show for All Elite Wrestling.

"Makes me laugh when critics already proclaim @aew #AllIn at @wembleystadium a failure. Nobody has ANY idea how many tickets we will sell…except the fact checkers & promoters who’ve done their research. Once again, I expect a s***load of loudmouths to have their mouths SHUT!" tweeted @IAmJericho.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in May 2023, but considering the excitement among fans worldwide, the show will surely end up being one of the most significant moments in All Elite Wrestling history.

Chris Jericho will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

All In is still over four months away at the time of writing, meaning many things can happen in All Elite Wrestling between now and then. But one thing that won't change is Chris Jericho getting on the wrong side of people in AEW.

The latest man to take exception to Jericho's actions is former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee. He will go one-on-one with The Ocho this week on Dynamite.

Lee promised to teach Jericho a thing or two about respect after he interrupted Adam Cole's emotional moment at the end of the March 29, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

Cole had just beaten Daniel Garcia in the main event and celebrated with Britt Baker in the ring while Garcia was still laid out. Jericho felt Cole "punked" Garcia out and interrupted the celebrations to help his stablemate to the back.

