Former WWE Champion says Sting took really good care of him when he was "a jabroni"

Pro wrestling veteran Sting has had a lengthy career and is considered a legend amongst many fans. According to his former colleague and real-life friend Kevin Nash, The Icon helped him out during the early days of his career.

Across their careers, Sting and Kevin Nash clashed multiple times, but would eventually join forces in the nWo Wolfpac. During this time, The Icon even changed the white portion of his face paint to red and showed more emotion than his Vigilante persona.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq This, Kevin Nash recalled his long history with Sting both during their time together in WCW and today.

“He took really good care of me when I was a jabroni. He’s always been my friend. There are guys that are your friends, and there are guys who are your friends because they’re in the business, and Steve was always a friend. He found Christ and he’s in a great place in his life right now.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Remembering WCW @RememberingWCW Kevin Nash vs Sting [Nitro 4/6/98] as the nWo starts to split right before the formation of the Wolfpac. Kevin Nash vs Sting [Nitro 4/6/98] as the nWo starts to split right before the formation of the Wolfpac. https://t.co/CM6EhFtZ2y

Nash recently reviewed a segment with MJF and recalled once meeting The Salt of the Earth. Due to the young star's attitude, he jokes that Friedman would have been a perfect fit for the backstage faction The Kliq that he, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others were part of.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Tony Khan is reportedly prioritizing Sting's retirement match this year

The Icon has undoubtedly had a highlight reel of a career and has faced some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. Unfortunately, while he can still keep up in his 60s, the legend is well aware of his age and plans to retire sometime in 2023.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan will likely prioritize Sting's retirement match over signing and debuting Goldberg.

"A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment. My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway."

Many fans want to see the two WCW legends clash, but at this point in their careers, it could potentially be a dual-retirement match. However, if Goldberg makes his way into AEW, the two will likely just have a segment together, as a callback to their earlier days.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes