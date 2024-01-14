Former WWE Champion seemingly teasing in-ring return for AEW: "The Word Impossible Is Not In My Dictionary!"

A former WWE Champion and veteran of the industry seems to be teasing an in-ring return for AEW.

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself, and the caption seemingly hinted at the possibility of him preparing for a return to the squared circle. Flair made his debut in AEW as Tony Khan's gift to his old rival Sting en route to the latter's retirement at Revolution 2024.

"The Word Impossible Is Not In My Dictionary! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

The Nature Boy wrestled his last match in the July 2022 event called Ric Flair's Last Match, where he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair has been outspoken about how dissatisfied he is with his performance in the match, having passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration.

Since then, however, The 16-time World Champion has been outspoken in his wish to return to in-ring competition on social media and reportedly has also been pushing to do more physical spots in AEW. Flair engaged in some physicality against Powerhouse Hobbs in the latter's tag match, which pitted Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita against Sting and Darby Allin.

Former AEW star apologizes to Sting

A former AEW talent conveyed a cheeky apology to the legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Joey Janela took to Twitter and apologized to The Icon for not being able to take part in the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024. The Bad Boy's tweet was a joking response to a report shared by Sean Ross Sapp, which revealed that it was Sting's decision to face The Young Bucks in his last outing at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"My apologies once again to Stinger about not being able to do the match, I have tickets to the Shrek Rave, he understood..," wrote Joey Janela.

The matchup came into existence after The Bucks made their return to Dynamite and confronted Sting and his partner Darby Allin following their victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Don Callis family. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions stared down Allin and Sting, presumably issuing a challenge to the duo for the pay-per-view.

While a number of fans were disappointed by the idea of The Young Bucks potentially retiring the former WCW World Champion, it seems like The Stinger himself has chosen the EVPs for the task, and anticipation for the match at Revolution has shot through the roof.

