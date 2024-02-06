Former WWE Champion seemingly wants Tony Khan to sign him to AEW after WrestleMania 40 snub

A WWE Veteran has seemingly teased wanting to be signed by AEW. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam is among the most agile stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His recent match against Swerve Strickland received much-deserved appreciation from the wrestling fans.

The former WWE Superstar's performance made him one of the biggest talking points of last week. RVD recently revealed that he was unbooked from a Philadelphia show, supposedly WrestleMania 40.

A Twitter user requested that Tony Khan sign RVD to AEW.

"@TonyKhan if you are still online and you see this can you please sign @TherealRVD."

Expand Tweet

RVD liked a reply in the tweet urging the same thing.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

RVD liked a comment possibly hinting at his desire to sign with AEW.

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan signs the highflyer in the future.

RVD reveals he was hesitant to join WWE in 2001

Mr. Friday Night was one of the mainstays of ECW before it closed down. Many of the stars were then moved to the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on his One of A Kind podcast, he said he didn't want to join the Stamford-based promotion because he believed they would alter his character.

“That’s why I didn’t want to go to WWE in 2001. I was afraid that they would give me some lame character and change everything about me. That really bothered me because, obviously, it’s always been important for me to be myself, and I really thought that was going to be up for battle. I thought they were going to come up with some lame, who knows what," he said.

Expand Tweet

On a recent Dynamite, RVD returned to face Swerve Strickland in a hardcore match. Unfortunately, the 53-year-old star lost.

Do you think Tony Khan will sign RVD in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE