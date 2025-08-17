Former WWE champion sends a message after Tony Khan confirms tag team union with Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is set to be involved in a high-stakes tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite. She will team up with a former WWE star in this epic showdown. Tony Khan made this announcement on X, and the said former WWE star had some words to share following this announcement.Former WWE Superstar Athena will team up with Mercedes Mone to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor on the next edition of Dynamite. The ROH Women's World Champion has been involved in a feud with Timeless Toni since the week after All In: Texas. The two ladies will face each other for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door next weekend.Amid this feud, Athena has found herself an ally in the form of Mercedes Mone. Ahead of their team-up, the former NXT Women's Champion took to X to issue a stern statement. The 36-year-old star stated that while everyone has plenty to say about her, she considers herself unstoppable. With a confident tone, the ROH Women's World Champion wrote:&quot;Everybody has a lot to say about the forever champion but no one can stop me!&quot;Check out her post on X below:The ROH champion has a lot on her plate in the coming days.Athena will defend her ROH Women's World Championship following her team-up with Mercedes MoneAthena has been basking in her glory as the ROH Women's World Champion. In a dominant run seen rarely, she has been the reigning champion for over 980 days, and counting. However, she is now set to defend her championship gold against a top AEW star following her tag team match with Mercedes Mone.The 36-year-old will put her title on the line against Mina Shirakawa at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Athena allegedly injured the Japanese star during the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In. Now that Shirakawa is medically cleared, she has vowed to dethrone Athena to take her revenge.It will be a major challenge for the former WWE star, as Mina Shirakawa poses a serious threat to the ROH Women’s World Championship. Meanwhile, Athena has a title opportunity of her own against Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, leaving her with plenty on her plate for now.