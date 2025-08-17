  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former WWE champion sends a message after Tony Khan confirms tag team union with Mercedes Mone

Former WWE champion sends a message after Tony Khan confirms tag team union with Mercedes Mone

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:05 GMT
Tony Khan and Mercedes Mone
Tony Khan and Mercedes Mone [Image via AEW on YouTube and Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone is set to be involved in a high-stakes tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite. She will team up with a former WWE star in this epic showdown. Tony Khan made this announcement on X, and the said former WWE star had some words to share following this announcement.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Athena will team up with Mercedes Mone to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor on the next edition of Dynamite. The ROH Women's World Champion has been involved in a feud with Timeless Toni since the week after All In: Texas. The two ladies will face each other for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door next weekend.

Amid this feud, Athena has found herself an ally in the form of Mercedes Mone. Ahead of their team-up, the former NXT Women's Champion took to X to issue a stern statement. The 36-year-old star stated that while everyone has plenty to say about her, she considers herself unstoppable. With a confident tone, the ROH Women's World Champion wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Everybody has a lot to say about the forever champion but no one can stop me!"

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Check out her post on X below:

Ad

The ROH champion has a lot on her plate in the coming days.

Athena will defend her ROH Women's World Championship following her team-up with Mercedes Mone

Athena has been basking in her glory as the ROH Women's World Champion. In a dominant run seen rarely, she has been the reigning champion for over 980 days, and counting. However, she is now set to defend her championship gold against a top AEW star following her tag team match with Mercedes Mone.

Ad

The 36-year-old will put her title on the line against Mina Shirakawa at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Athena allegedly injured the Japanese star during the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In. Now that Shirakawa is medically cleared, she has vowed to dethrone Athena to take her revenge.

It will be a major challenge for the former WWE star, as Mina Shirakawa poses a serious threat to the ROH Women’s World Championship. Meanwhile, Athena has a title opportunity of her own against Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, leaving her with plenty on her plate for now.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications