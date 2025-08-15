  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Athena
  • Mercedes Mone's Partner Set to Defend Her World Title Against Injured AEW Star

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 15, 2025 15:18 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone. [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone is set to team up with Athena next week on Dynamite in Glasgow to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a tag team match. The two former WWE Superstars have been showcasing their friendship for the past few weeks, both on- and off-screen, and they are currently on a mission to take down their rivals. However, amid this ongoing alliance, Athena has just received a challenge from an injured AEW star.

Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa suffered an injury during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas last month. The Japanese superstar sustained a broken hand while taking the O-Face from ROH Women's World Champion Athena toward the end of the match. However, she is set to return to in-ring action to lock horns with The War Goddess at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29.

In a video shared by Ring of Honor on X, Shirakawa revealed that she has been medically cleared and will challenge the company's Women's World Champion at Death Before Dishonor. The 37-year-old vowed to take down Athena as her revenge for the All In injury. In a confident tone, Shirakawa promised her fans that she would become the new ROH Women's World Champion later this month.

Check out the X post below:

Before her showdown with Mina, Athena will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door. Therefore, it is likely that the former WWE star would be under pressure for now.

Mercedes Mone shared an interesting reel with ROH Women's World Champion Athena

Mercedes Mone and Athena have been thriving as a duo in All Elite Wrestling. With a showdown against Toni Storm and Alex Windsor scheduled for next week, the duo has been strategizing for the big match. However, they recently lightened the mood by sharing a hilarious Instagram reel that’s been making the rounds among their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Mercedes Mone posted a reel showing herself trying to relax but joking that whenever she does, Athena interrupts her with her voice. Meanwhile, The War Goddess could be seen in the background making faces behind the AEW TBS Champion.

Check out the Instagram reel HERE.

Mone and Athena have been sharing a few reels for the past few weeks on the social media platform. Fans have been enjoying their interaction a lot. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the duo from here on.

Edited by Yash Mittal
