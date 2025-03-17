Former WWE champion set for major match during WrestleMania 41 weekend 

A popular former WWE Superstar is scheduled to compete this year, coincidentally, during WrestleMania 41 weekend. She will be making her blockbuster debut for a major promotion.

Mercedes Moné is now a triple crown champion and has been named "4 belts Moné" as she has a dual championship. The RevPro Undisputed British Championship has two belts as it has unified the women's titles of RevPro Wrestling and Southside Wrestling Entertainment. The latter company has merged with the former and no longer exists.

After taking the title from Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty, The CEO is set to make her RevPro debut on April 20, where she will defend her title against Kanji. She is set to make another milestone, as she'll be flying to the United Kingdom for her title defense, similar to her arrangement when she flies to Japan to defend her NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

See the announcement below:

"📅 Sunday April 20th 2025📍Doncaster Dome Undisputed British Women’s Championship: MERCEDES MONE (c) VS KANJI."

Mercedes Moné recently made her debut in another promotion, facing a former WWE star

Last night, the former WWE Women's Champion made her debut at House of Glory as she was in action during their City of Dreamz pay-per-view in New York City.

She faced off against Indi Hartwell, who recently debuted on the independent circuit after the end of the no-compete clause in her WWE contract. This was only her second match to date since her release from the promotion a few months ago.

Neither of Mercedes Moné's belts was on the line for this match, in what was interestingly a first-time matchup between the two women. In the end, Moné powered through and won via submission.

Since signing with AEW, The CEO has been untouchable as she has remained undefeated in all her matches. These include her matches on the Tony Khan-led promotion and in other major companies. It remains to be seen whether anyone will step up to snag one of her titles.

