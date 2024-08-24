  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former WWE champion shares an interesting post amid rumors of Ricochet's move to AEW

Former WWE champion shares an interesting post amid rumors of Ricochet's move to AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 24, 2024 05:14 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE Speed Champion [Image Credit: star
Ricochet is a former WWE Speed Champion [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

A former WWE Superstar posted an intriguing picture on social media after recent reports emerged about Ricochet signing with AEW. The star being discussed is Matt Sydal. He worked in WWE from 2007 to 2014. He is a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

The Highlight of the Night's contract with WWE reportedly expired in July 2024. He has since been a free agent and fans have been speculating his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion since then. He reportedly signed a deal with AEW ahead of All In 2024. However, whether the star would be debuting at All In is still a mystery.

During his time in the independent circuit, he teamed up with Matt Sydal for a brief period. The duo teamed up during their time in NJPW and wrestled many classic matches. Matt signed with AEW in 2020. However, he hasn't been featured on AEW since May 2024.

also-read-trending Trending

Recently, The Reborn star took to Instagram and expressed his wish to team up with Ricochet at All In 2025. He also shared a photo of their match with The Young Bucks.

Swerve Strickland comments on the possibility of Ricochet coming to AEW

The Realsest star is ready to take on Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at All In's main event. He recently reacted to rumors of Ricochet coming to the Jackonville-based promotion.

While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Strickland talked about their previous encounters in other promotions. He also warned The One and Only that the competition in AEW is currently quite strong and advised him of the possible difficulties the star might face upon his arrival.

"I mean, we’ve [Swerve Strickland and Ricochet] had our matches without the masks in MLW. We’ve had Strickland versus Ricochet before. It’s up to him. I don’t know. We’ll see. Competition’s stiff in AEW and there’s also a different type of ladder to climb in a lot of different ways here. It doesn’t necessarily make it easier. It’s difficulties on both sides of things, and you gotta adapt," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion will cross paths with Swerve Strickland in AEW.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी