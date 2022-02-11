Photo: 5-time WWE Champion shares throwback picture with Jon Moxley

AEW star CM Punk recently shared a throwback picture of himself and Jon Moxley from their time in WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar and Mox teamed up at this week's AEW Dynamite to defeat FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

Punk chose the former AEW Champion as his surprise partner at the show, much to the shock of the fans. The duo showed tremendous in-ring chemistry, resulting in them winning the memorable, nearly 20-minute match, which was the highlight of Wednesday night's show.

Following that, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a throwback photo of him and Jon Moxley backstage at a WWE show, engaged in a conversation.

Alongside the picture, The Second City Saint put up a hilarious, fictional exchange between him and Mox, where he's asking Jon if he's willing to team up with him sometime in the future. Take a look at the screengrab of the story below:

It'll be interesting to see if fans get to see Punk and Moxley team up some time again in AEW or if their association was only a one-off thing.

What's next for CM Punk and Jon Moxley in AEW?

Mox and Punk teaming up to win on AEW Dynamite wasn't just an exhibition match but had major stakes. With the win, The Straight Edge Superstar has now earned a rematch with MJF, against whom he lost his first match in All Elite Wrestling last Wednesday in Chicago.

The two performers could meet in a marquee match at the March 6th pay-per-view, Revolution 2022. As for Jon Moxley, he's currently involved in a storyline with Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon recently suggested the duo should form a faction and take many of the company's youngsters under their wing.

However, Mox is unlikely to accept Danielson's proposal, which could result in the two possibly colliding at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Did you like CM Punk and Jon Moxley's tag team match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

