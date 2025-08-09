Former WWE champion shows support for Jon Moxley ahead of first-time match on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE star who currently plies his trade in AEW caught fans' attention online after voicing his support for Jon Moxley. This comes just days ahead of Moxley's match against Kevin Knight, which will be the first time the two stars will clash in the ring. After brutally beating &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey on Dynamite this week, The Purveyor of Violence set his sights on his partner, Kevin Knight, and will face him on next week's edition of AEW's flagship show. Shortly after, the Jacksonville-based promotion made the bout official on X/Twitter, with Knight even responding to the announcement with a &quot;Showtime.&quot; However, what caught fans' eyes was former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet's reply to the 28-year-old's post.In an unexpected turn of events, The One and Only voiced his support for Jon Moxley to defeat Knight. While Ricochet's motivations for supporting Moxley are unknown, the 36-year-old has turned heads with his reply.&quot;Lets go Mox! Lets go Mox! Lets go Mox! Lets go Mox! Lets go Mox!,&quot; wrote Ricochet.Ricochet reacts to Gates Of Agony reportedly re-signing with AEWAfter months of searching for allies, Ricochet started teaming with Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) in late June. The trio, which is simply known as GOA, started accompanying each other to the ring for their respective matches. It was recently reported that Kaun and Liona signed a full-term deal with All Elite Wrestling, and the news prompted a response from an excited Ricochet.&quot;Let's cause some f*****g ruckus boys. #Ahaa [crown emoji] @thekaun @ToaLiona,&quot; wrote Ricochet.You can check out Ricochet's tweet here.It is worth noting that Ricochet's search for a team was born from his desire to breach the next level in AEW, which is winning championship gold. Whether Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona can help him achieve his goal or not remains to be seen.