Ricochet all but confirms major duo has re-signed with AEW

Some time earlier on AEW programming, Ricochet finally found a crew of his own to help him with his professional aspirations. The One and Only has now reacted to news of his newfound allies, The Gates of Agony, supposedly re-signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

A couple of months ago, Ricochet had been in search of a team to watch his back, protect his interests and aid him in his quest for championship gold. Towards the end of June, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona stepped up to the role by attacking AR Fox, who had confronted The Future of Flight backstage for abandoning him during their tag match the night before. This led to the Gates of Agony aligning themselves with the former WWE superstar.

Ad

Trending

Since then, Ricochet and GOA have accompanied and even assisted each other in their matches on AEW programming. Recently, it was reported that Kaun and Liona have re-signed with All Elite Wrestling. The Human Highlight Reel responded to the news on X/Twitter by declaring that he and The Gates of Agony were ready to run roughshod over the All Elite roster.

"Let's cause some f*****g ruckus boys. #Ahaa [crown emoji] @thekaun @ToaLiona," wrote Ricochet.

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out Ricochet's tweet HERE.

Ad

Kaun and Liona recently lost an opportunity to compete for the World Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door 2025.

Ricochet and GOA were in action on AEW TV recently

Only a couple of months after their bloody and brutal Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing 2025, Ricochet and Mark Briscoe squared off yet again in the main event of the July 30 episode of Dynamite. The Sussex County Chicken found himself at a disadvantage against the decorated high-flyer due to outside interference from The Gates of Agony, but thankfully Bandido and Brody King arrived to even the odds. This enabled Briscoe to eventually put away Ricochet after a hard-fought battle.

Ad

The following night on Collision, Brodido defeated GOA in a quarterfinal round matchup in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More