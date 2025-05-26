Top star taken out in ambulance after brutal match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025; Ricochet stands tall

Ricochet went to war with one of AEW's most beloved fan-favorites at Double or Nothing 2025 this Sunday. The latter, Mark Briscoe, unfortunately ended up suffering a brutal loss in their bout and was taken away in an ambulance afterward.
The Excellence of Elevation has been running afoul of The Sussex County Chicken since earlier this year. The two men have squared off in singles and multi-person tag team action, with Briscoe emerging victorious over Ricochet one-on-one in April, despite being on the losing side when the high-flyer teamed with The Young Bucks later on.
After defeating former WWE superstar Zach Gowen on Dynamite: Beach Break, The Human Highlight Reel continued his assault on the 42-year-old until Briscoe arrived to make the save. The former ROH World Champion subsequently called Ricochet out to face him at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in a Stretcher Match, promising to put a stop to him once and for all.
The two stars battled it out in a chaotic and violent match at the Arizona pay-per-view, involving a variety of weapons, including steel chairs, cleaning products, crutches, a fire extinguisher, tables, and the stretchers themselves. Briscoe found himself busted open in the course of the bout and put up a valiant effort regardless. However, Ricochet gained the upper hand over Mark by targeting him with multiple scissors, which he had hidden away near the ring and the ambulance.
A final Spirit Gun sealed the deal for Ricochet, who packed Briscoe into the ambulance to secure his first AEW pay-per-view win.