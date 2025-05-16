Huge challenge officially laid out to Ricochet for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Ricochet has been challenged to a massive match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 by an unexpected star. This is something that is going to get the fans off their seats.

The One and Only took on former WWE star Zach Gowen at Dynamite Beach Break and emerged victorious. After the match, he decided to attack Gowen, prompting Mark Briscoe to intervene and save him. Briscoe has now issued a challenge to Ricochet for Double or Nothing.

In a backstage promo, the former Ring of Honor World Champion said:

“So for the better part of the past two months, it's only been one thing that's been constant every time I look across the ring in the other corner, on the other team. It's that shiny-headed Ricochet. Ricochet, you have been the perpetual thorn in my side. The proverbial chap of my a** for the better part of two months. So, it's about time we ended this. I am tired of looking at you. You bald-headed baller, you trying to bully my man Zach Gowen."

He continued:

"You lucky he ain't stick that foot so far up you a** that you could taste his tennis shoes, that his timberlands was tickling your tonsils, you lucky. But coming up pay-per-view at and what better place to do, Double or Nothing. Let's have some fun. Let's get creative. What do you say, Ricochet? Me versus you, stretcher match. Wanna send my boy Zach Gowen to the hospital? Well, let me tell you what? Double or Nothing, stretcher match, I am going to send your a** to the hospital.”

Ricochet mocks Zach Gowen after AEW Beach Break

Ricochet successfully defeated Zach Gowen at AEW Beach Break and further cemented himself as a heel in the eyes of fans.

After the match, Gowen took to X/Twitter to thank the AEW fans and also Tony Khan. The former Intercontinental Champion decided to make fun of Gowen and wrote:

“Send me the hospital bill. I gotchu 👑 #Ahaa.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not he will accept Mark Briscoe’s challenge for AEW Double or Nothing.

