Former WWE champion surprisingly debuts on AEW Rampage

Another former WWE Superstar has just made his debut tonight on AEW Rampage. The second of the three former members of the Lucha House Party has landed in debut, and this was a former 24/7 Champion, Lince Dorado.

The luchador competed for the first time in AEW in a four-way match against Komander, Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), and Penta El Zero Miedo for a chance at Eddie Kingston's ROH World Championship.

Kingston was at the commentary desk to commentate the match and scout his potential challenger.

With three luchadors in the ring and someone who high-flies like a luchador, it was action-packed right from the beginning of the match. Despite great efforts by all four men, in the end, Komander took the win to earn his first shot at the ROH World Championship.

Lince Dorado followed his WWE former partner Gran Metallik in making a debut in All Elite Wrestling. While the two have not shared the ring since then, it would be interesting to see a reunion between the luchadors and if the third member of the faction, Kalisto, possibly makes his way to the promotion.

