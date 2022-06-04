"They were so intimidated" – Former WWE Champion talks about what Brock Lesnar was like backstage

AEW star Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show) recently spoke highly of Brock Lesnar, praising a particular aspect of the legendary wrestler.

The former WWE star joined AEW in February 2021. Wight was announced as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation. While he was initially expected to perform in-ring, Wight has only had four matches since his debut.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Wight spoke about Hulk Hogan's strong backstage game. While on the topic, he went on to name Lesnar as a close second regarding this skill:

“I always tease Brock when I see him, I say he’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan...I would see Brock walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff and people would flatten themselves against the walls because, like, they were so intimidated by Brock, and Brock is a great guy. He’s one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet in your life because if he likes you, he likes you and if he don’t, he just doesn’t mess with you.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Beast Incarnate has certainly built a legacy in WWE. Only time will tell what else he will achieve in the foreseeable future.

Brock Lesnar was recently praised for his UFC run as well

Apart from being a legend in the pro wrestling industry, Brock Lesnar also had a brief stint in the UFC.

With a respectable record of 5-3-0 (1 NC) in the promotion, The Beast Incarnate held on to his championship belt until his fight with Cain Velasquez at UFC 121. Michael Bisping had high praise for the star in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Listen, this man retired with a record of five wins and three losses... eight fights in total. That's not even a lot of fight but he got his world title fight on his fourth fight." (from 6:32 onwards)

You can check out the full video here:

While his run was short, Lesnar impacted the world of UFC. While it seems unlikely, fans will have to stay tuned to see if he ever decides to return for his title in the promotion.

