"Brock Lesnar was an absolute sensation" - Michael Bisping recalls the WWE superstar's time with the UFC

Michael Bisping recently reflected on former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar's brief yet successful time in the promotion.

Brock Lesnar made his UFC debut against Frank Mir at UFC 81, but that fight did not go well for him. However, the fighter bounced back in style, defeating Heath Herring. Soon after, Lesnar was offered a title match against then-champion and Hall of Famer Randy Couture. He successfully outstruck 'The Natural' on the feet, eventually stopping him and becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

'The Next Big Thing' was able to successfully defend his title twice and thus lived up to his moniker. He lost the belt to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping had this to say about the former UFC heavyweight champion:

"One of the biggest names and the biggest people to sign with the UFC and get a real quick title fight was of course the wrestling superstar, Brock Lesnar. Listen, this man retired with a record of five wins and three losses... eight fights in total. That's not even a lot of fight but he got his world title fight on his fourth fight."

Speaking further on Lesnar's run in the promotion, 'The Count' said:

"Signed with the UFC, got knee barred against Frank Mir. Then he beat up Heath Herring and then fought Randy Couture... boom knocked him out in the second round and then he became champion of the world. And defended against Frank Mir... defended against Shane Carwin and then... Cain Velasquez took him to school. But still, Brock Lesnar was an absolute sensation."

Story continues below ad

Watch the entire video of Bisping below:

Michael Bisping wants UFC fighters to give up weight cutting

Tony Ferguson recently stated that he may return to the welterweight division because he doesn't feel as good at 155lbs as he does in the weight class above.

On a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping argued that fighters should stop cutting weight and instead try to move up divisions:

Story continues below ad

"You know what it's like when you weigh in, covered in the f*****g sweat and everything. So, I was in the shower, I walked past a full length mirror and I caught my reflection. I stopped and I looked, 'Look at the state of you, you skinny emaciated f*****g,' I looked ill, I looked sick. So, I understand Tony's point. Making 155, he's killing himself... 155-ers should fight at 170. 85-ers at 205, we all just move up a weight class."

Check out the entire episode of the podcast in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far