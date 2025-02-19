Former WWE Champion teases joining AEW for huge match against Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of the top stars in AEW. A former WWE Champion has expressed interest in facing him.

Jinder Mahal is the latest to comment on Swerve Strickland. The Realest reached the peak of his career last year when he won the AEW World Championship. Strickland has truly come into his own as a performer in AEW and has put on some stellar matches with Adam Page, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, and many others.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Jinder Mahal named Strickland as one of the names he would like to face in the future. The Modern Day Maharaja recalled how he went to NXT while being injured and watched the AEW star wrestle, praising his growth as a performer since then.

“You know what? Swerve Strickland would be a great one too. I’m a big fan of his. I really liked him in NXT. I remember going to an NXT show when I was injured, just doing my rehab, and that was the first time I saw him wrestle. He was incredible. He’s grown so much as a performer since then—he’s gotten bigger, he’s reached that main event, world champion-level. Yeah, definitely, I’d love to have a match with him,” Jinder Mahal said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Mahal is a free agent following his WWE exit. If he intends to face Strickland, he may have to debut in AEW.

Ricochet refused to wrestle Swerve Strickland again

Swerve Strickland has been feuding with Ricochet ever since he embarrassed the latter following his loss against Kazuchika Okada at Worlds End 2024. On the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, the former Intercontinental Champion got his revenge on Strickland by attacking him with a pair of scissors.

The two finally faced off on the February 5, 2025, episode of Dynamite, with Ricochet emerging as the victor.

AEW Revolution 2025 is right around the corner, and a fan speculated on social media that Ricochet could face Strickland at the pay-per-view. However, the former WWE star refused to get back in the ring against Strickland again, saying he had already beaten him.

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!"

It will be interesting to see whether Strickland will get his rematch against Ricochet at AEW Revolution 2025.

