Ricochet refuses to wrestle former WWE star again; teases big plans

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 09:47 GMT
Ricochet at a wrestling event (Image source: Ricochet on X)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet straight-up refused to face a top AEW star again after their recent match. The Future of Flight also teased moving on to bigger things now.

Ricochet is not interested in facing Swerve Strickland again. They squared off in the main event of Dynamite two weeks ago. The Future of Flight managed to steal the win with the help of a low blow. However, the feud between them seems far from over, as Strickland recently attacked his rival at a wrestling event.

Fans expect to see a rematch between The Realest and Ricochet sooner rather than later. However, The Human Highlight Reel does not like the idea of facing Swerve Strickland again. A user on X/Twitter recently predicted what the match card for the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view could look like. They speculated that the former Intercontinental Champion would take on Strickland at the event.

The Future of Flight took notice of the fan-made match card for Revolution 2025 and rejected the idea of a rematch with Strickland as he had already defeated him. He also teased moving on to bigger and better things in All Elite Wrestling.

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!"
Ricochet's message for the former AEW World Champion

During a backstage promo on Dynamite last week, Ricochet addressed his win against former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. He reflected on how he silenced his haters after the big victory. The Future of Flight also took a shot at Strickland.

"I was the winner and then you look at Swerve Strickland. He had all the threats, he had all the insults, he had all the menacing looks and vigor but again (...) None of that matters when you can't win."
It seems the story between Strickland and the former Intercontinental Champion will lead to another match at a major event. It remains to be seen if The Realest can bounce back after his recent loss.

