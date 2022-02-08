“I think we already are” - Former WWE champion thinks Tony Khan’s AEW is the number one promotion

Former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho believes Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is currently the number one promotion in the world.

Jericho was the first high-profile name to make the jump from WWE to AEW back in 2019. He used his status as a mainstream and respected name in the wrestling world to carry AEW in its early days.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The work that Jericho put in throughout 2019 at AEW's first few events was recognized by Tony Khan, who rewarded "Le Champion" with the inaugural AEW world championship.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Almost nobody believed in Hangman Page at All Out 2019 or supported him against Chris Jericho. Probably not even Hangman himself.

2 years later, everybody is clamoring for him to beat Kenny Omega and become the AEW World Champion.



Next Saturday is going to be such a celebration. Almost nobody believed in Hangman Page at All Out 2019 or supported him against Chris Jericho. Probably not even Hangman himself.2 years later, everybody is clamoring for him to beat Kenny Omega and become the AEW World Champion.Next Saturday is going to be such a celebration. https://t.co/2t4rRiKIvi

Since Jericho's reign, AEW has grown by leaps and bounds. They've signed high-profile names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, put up high-quality matches every week, and their TV shows are performing better than people expected.

For precisely those reasons, Jericho believes that AEW has become the hottest promotion in professional wrestling. He told popculture.com:

"Well, in my opinion, what is the top wrestling promotion? To me, I think we already are, as far as in-ring product and entertaining shows, storylines, characters, et cetera. If you're looking at like will AEW overtake WWE as the wrestling brand in North America? I don't know. All we're worried about is continuing to grow our fan base, which we are, grow and continue to improve and create amazing stories, which we do." (H/T Pop Culture).

Tony Khan will be improving the AEW roster once again this week on Dynamite

AEW has come under fire from certain parts of the wrestling landscape for signing too many stars. Fans are worried that many of them will be lost in the shuffle and unable to showcase their talents at the highest level.

However, that hasn't stopped Tony Khan from opening his checkbook, which he is scheduled to do this week again on the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Khan announced on social media that AEW's newest acquisition will be making their on-screen and in-ring debut this Wednesday. The mystery man will be facing Isiah Kassidy of Private Party in a qualifying match for the "Face of the Revolution" Ladder match, scheduled to take place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

The winner of the said ladder match will earn themselves a shot at the AEW TNT championship, currently held by Sammy Guevara, at a later date in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will debut on Dynamite? Let us know in the comment section down below!

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Prem Deshpande