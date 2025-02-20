  • home icon
Former WWE Champion threatens female AEW talent on live television

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:11 GMT
The WWE Championship is one of the top prizes in the promotion [photo: WWE Official YouTube Channel]
The WWE Championship is one of the top prizes in the promotion [Photo: WWE Official YouTube Channel]

A certain former WWE Champion was furious moments ago on AEW Dynamite. He threatened to have a member of the roster thrown out of the arena for their comments.

Chris Jericho seems to be getting tired of the disrespect he has received from wrestlers and fans alike. Last weekend at ROH Global Wars Australia, he was pinned by Bandido during their trio match.

Tonight on Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed The Nueve about the match. After mentioning how Jericho lost, Renee could not help but smile. The former world champion noticed it and took this as her disrespecting him.

He threatened to remove her from the arena and reminded her that he played a part in her coming to AEW.

"Why don't you wipe that smirk off your face, Renee? What makes you think you can talk to Chris Jericho that way? What makes you think I'm not gonna have you thrown out of the building? I can do that, you know? If it wasn't for me, you wouldn't have a job. Nobody here in AEW would have a job." [0:15-0:31]
Jericho then called out those who constantly disrespected him. He challenged Bandido to a title match this weekend at Collision, wishing to prove to everyone why he was called The Nueve.

