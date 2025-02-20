Former WWE Champion threatens female AEW talent on live television

A certain former WWE Champion was furious moments ago on AEW Dynamite. He threatened to have a member of the roster thrown out of the arena for their comments.

Ad

Chris Jericho seems to be getting tired of the disrespect he has received from wrestlers and fans alike. Last weekend at ROH Global Wars Australia, he was pinned by Bandido during their trio match.

Tonight on Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed The Nueve about the match. After mentioning how Jericho lost, Renee could not help but smile. The former world champion noticed it and took this as her disrespecting him.

He threatened to remove her from the arena and reminded her that he played a part in her coming to AEW.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"Why don't you wipe that smirk off your face, Renee? What makes you think you can talk to Chris Jericho that way? What makes you think I'm not gonna have you thrown out of the building? I can do that, you know? If it wasn't for me, you wouldn't have a job. Nobody here in AEW would have a job." [0:15-0:31]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jericho then called out those who constantly disrespected him. He challenged Bandido to a title match this weekend at Collision, wishing to prove to everyone why he was called The Nueve.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback