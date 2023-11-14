Former WWE Champion to turn heel at Full Gear 2023 and set up a retirement match for Sting? Looking at the possibility

A WWE Hall of Famer could pull a major swerve this Saturday at the AEW Full Gear PPV and turn heel on Sting in order to set up a major retirement match for The Icon next year at the Revolution PPV.

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Sting opened up on his retirement plans after a storied career that spanned over several decades. The 64-year-old legend stated that he will finally hang up his boots after a final match at the Revolution PPV next year. His long-time friend also greeted him after the big announcement.

The former WWE champion in question is The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Flair was unveiled as the gift for his friend and former rival, and he will be along for the ride. The Former 16-time World Champion also later signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

Meanwhile, The Icon is set to team up with Adam "Edge" Copeland and Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV. While fans are hoping for The Icon's team to win, a major swerve could be pulled on him by Ric Flair to set up a retirement match.

Although Flair could be The Vigilante's last opponent, as he expressed his wish to still wrestle, he could also bring in a wrestler to represent him in the retirement match.

Flair could either manage his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, or a surprise debutant, Goldberg, to pit him against The Icon in the retirement match at Revolution 2024. It remains to be seen if this actually turns out to be the case this Saturday.

Ric Flair to join Sting this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite?

As mentioned earlier, Ric Flair has signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion. Therefore, fans can expect occasional appearances from him on AEW TV. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy announced his second-ever All Elite appearance this week on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen whether Flair confronts Sting this Wednesday and how the story progresses between the two long-time friends in AEW.

