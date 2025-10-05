Former WWE champion vows to avenge Adam Cole in AEW

Adam Cole has been out of action for a while due to an injury. A former WWE champion has now vowed to avenge him.Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong are known for being the best of friends. They were together during their time in NXT. When they joined AEW, they formed a faction called Paragon, keeping their alliance alive. Just when it seemed like Cole's career in the Jacksonville-based promotion was taking off, he suffered another injury after taking a lariat from Kyle Fletcher during their match on the 10th July episode of Collision. Cole was forced to relinquish the TNT Title. Currently, this TNT Title is held by Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family. Next week on Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against Kyle O'Reilly.AEW recently posted a clip on social media of Kyle O'Reilly backstage with Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. Kyle said he will serve the TNT Champion some humble pie on Dynamite and avenge Adam Cole by winning the title.&quot;But here's something they don't serve in Australia, Kyle, and you probably never even heard of it. It's called humble pie. And I know you're not gonna like it, Kyle. You're gonna go, 'oh, yucky. I don't wanna taste this. It's yucky.' But Kyle, you're gonna eat it. Not only will you eat your humble pie, not only will we avenge our friend Adam Cole, but I get to call myself the TNT champion.&quot;Bill Apter believes that Adam Cole could become a commentator if he decides to retireAdam Cole has had his fair share of injuries over his career. Not too long ago, he suffered a severe concussion that put him on the shelf for several months. He returned for a few months in 2023 only to injure his leg. This again put him out of action for several months. When he returned last year, things seemed to be going fine when he won the TNT Championship. However, he has now suffered another injury, which has fans concerned about his in-ring future.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that Cole would make a great commentator if he decided to step away from the ring.&quot;It was very heartwarming to see real tears from him to show how much he loved the fans and how much he loved the business and the title. So, he may be out for a long time and he may decide that, you know, with this other concussion now, not to keep going on in doing this. I think he'd be a great commentator. He's got a great personality,&quot; Apter said. [1:21 onwards]It will be interesting to see when Adam Cole will return from his injury.If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.