"Not to keep going on" - Wrestling veteran lays out path for Adam Cole to still be with AEW if he retires (Exclusive)

AEW star Adam Cole has had a tough time with the promotion ever since joining them back in 2021. The 36-year-old is one of the most popular stars on the roster but has struggled with injuries throughout his AEW tenure. Every time he seemed to be gaining momentum, an injury would derail all his progress.
The same thing happened at All In: Texas, where he had to relinquish the TNT Championship due to a concussion. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently offered another alternative to the former TNT Champion if he is forced to retire from in-ring competition due to his health issues.
Talking about The Panama City Playboy on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that he may decide "not to keep going on" in the ring. He said that Adam Cole could be a great commentator in the business if he decides to hang up his boots.
"It was very heartwarming to see real tears from him to show how much he loved the fans and how much he loved the business and the title. So, he may be out for a long time and he may decide that, you know, with this other concussion now, not to keep going on in doing this. I think he'd be a great commentator. He's got a great personality," Apter said. [1:21 onwards]
This isn't the first time Adam Cole has taken time off due to concussion issues. The inaugural Owen Hart Cup winner also suffered from the same in 2022. His four-way match involving Hangman Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the first Forbidden Door event also saw him suffer a severe concussion.
