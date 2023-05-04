Former WWE champion wants to face Kenny Omega in a first-time-ever dream match at AEW All In

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has taken on some of the best in the promotion, but if Adam Cole gets his dream match, the two stars could end up clashing during All-In.

Many fans speculated that Omega and Cole would eventually go head-to-head upon The Cleaner's return, but The Panama Playboy's injury a few months ago likely derailed any further plans. Despite this, many recall the heated exchange between the two before Kenny Omega departed to heal from his injuries.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Cole mentioned his dream AEW opponents but also made his ultimate goal very clear.

"In regards to the Wembley show, I don't think I've ever been more excited for a show in my entire life. This will certainly be the biggest show I've ever been involved in. I think about me against Jay White could be cool, me against Kenny Omega would be something I'd really like. Regardless of who the opponent is, if I could challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In, that's all I'm focused on," Cole told. (H/T: Fightful).

𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 @Kailash_421 This segment happend during the picture in picture, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole was not going along well during this time. Kenny at one point was hesitant to tag Adam. This segment happend during the picture in picture, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole was not going along well during this time. Kenny at one point was hesitant to tag Adam. https://t.co/LcY40sCCJi

Despite his aspirations to face either Kenny Omega or Jay White, Adam Cole is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Chris Jericho and his stable. If the star hopes to have his ambitions fulfilled, he'll have to deal with The Jericho Appreciation Society first.

Adam Cole always knew he'd end up clashing with Chris Jericho in AEW

Ever since his debut in Tony Khan's promotion, fans had high hopes for The Panama Playboy. However, fans became very critical of his run, especially since he's yet to capture gold in the promotion. Despite this, Cole still has hopes for his tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago, when AEW dropped the double bomb with the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.



One of the best and memorable endings to a PPV ever. 1 year ago, when AEW dropped the double bomb with the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.One of the best and memorable endings to a PPV ever. https://t.co/eJVEdYLhJ9

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole recalled exactly when he knew that he'd come face-to-face with The Ocho.

"As soon as I joined AEW and stepped in the locker room, I knew the day would come when I shared the ring with Chris Jericho. He is someone I’ve studied and looked up to for a long time. The fan in me is incredibly excited." (H/T Fightful)

Additionally, Cole yet again affirmed his aspirations to eventually become the All Elite Wrestling World Champion. However, the star still expressed his thankfulness for his place in not only the industry but the promotion as a whole.

