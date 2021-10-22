“I’d love to do a tag team with Kenny Omega” Former WWE Champion wants to form a team with Kenny Omega

AEW star Chris Jericho is giving hope to fans to witness a dream tag team as he revealed he would like to form a partnership with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have battled across multiple promotions. Most of their matches have been rated above four stars which is a testament to their amazing in-ring abilities. The duo, who haven't yet formed a tag team in AEW, have been dealing with their own rivals.

Chris Jericho recently spoke to TalkSport and the former WWE superstar stated that he would love to go to Japan and work there more often. Y2J also pointed out that he would be willing to form a tag team match with Kenny Omega and face [Hiroshi] Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada, a match that could potentially sell out the Tokyo Dome.

“I’d like to go to Japan a couple more times if it’s an AEW styled show. I’d love to work with [Minoru] Suzuki over there, I’d love to work with Will Ospreay. I’d love to do a tag team with Kenny Omega in Japan. I think Omega and Jericho versus [Hiroshi] Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada are a Tokyo Dome sell out. I have all of that in my back pocket," said Chris Jericho.

Bryan Danielson rates his match against Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson had a phenomenal match that took place on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite last month. Danielson and Kenny haven't faced each other since. Recently, Bryan Danielson took some time to speak about his already legendary match against Omega. Danielson stated that the match was a 10/10.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently in an ongoing rivalry against Hangman Page. Page's star has been shining bright and fans are expecting a firefight when these two stars lock horns at AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-VIEW.

