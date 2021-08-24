Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle Sting in AEW

Paul Wight recently expressed his desire to share the ring with Sting again, but in AEW.

Speaking with ESPN’s SportsNation, the AEW star heaped praise on The Icon, stating that he's the most humble person in professional wrestling. The man formerly known as Big Show then turned back the clock to talk about his days in WCW when Sting became the mainstay of the promotion:

“(Sting’s) still got it,” Wight said “Sting number one is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in professional wrestling. Just to know his athleticism and for me, when I started my career in 95’ for WCW, he was the franchise for World Championship Wrestling and had multiple championships then and was a huge fan favorite. And then how he’s adapted his career and still at 62 years old and competes like he does, just shows his commitment to taking care of himself and living the good life."

Paul Wight further added that Sting is an inspiration to the entire AEW locker room, given his durability in the ring at the age of 62. The WWE legend is hopeful of working with Sting again:

“I love to see Sting out there, he’s a great person, a great influence for the talent in the locker room and I look forward, hopefully someday, to working with him again. That would be ideal to get a chance to work with him again.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Pretty cool and mind blowing to see sting and big show in a wwe ring amazing #raw #stingvsbigshow pic.twitter.com/xfEjGRDkBH — "ESSENTIAL" JAY🇵🇷🤙 (@amjay718) September 15, 2015

Sting and Paul Wight have fought multiple times during their time in WCW. Moreover, Sting faced Paul Wight in his debut match on RAW back in 2015. Fast forward to 2021, another clash between two former WCW stars who are well past their prime may not sound too exciting on paper.

WWE #RAW PHOTOS: Sting had his first match on #RAW last night against The Big Show. pic.twitter.com/dwsEMCvwbD — Team Sting™ (@TeamStingWWE) September 15, 2015

But AEW star Sting has delivered back-to-back incredible in-ring performances this year. He showed no signs of ring rust. With Paul Wight gearing up for his first match with the company, one cannot deny the possibility of a match between two men down the line, even if it's in a tag match.

Paul Wight will face QT Marshall at AEW All Out next month

AEW's Paul Wight is looking to recreate his legacy under his original name!

Paul Wight recently got into a rivalry with QT Marshall after the leader of The Factory attacked Tony Shiavone's son. Both men engaged in a verbal altercation last week, which saw QT Marshall get personal with Paul Wight by bringing up recent surgeries.

The segment ended with the former WWE superstar announcing QT Marshall as his first opponent in AEW. With All Out not far away, fans can expect a significant build-up heading into their match.

Do you want to see Sting and Paul Wight square off again? What do you make of Wight's comments about The Icon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun