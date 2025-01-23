Former WWE Champion wins first title in AEW, an unachieved feat in previous company 

The landscape of AEW has been shaken in a major way. On the recent episode of Dynamite, the fans witnessed a former WWE Champion win that one title in the company that he had never won in the global juggernaut.

During the January 22 edition of Dynamite, Private Party members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen had a tall task ahead of them. They were scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by their manager, MVP.

From the get-go, Lashley and Benjamin established their dominance over Kassidy and Quen, physically decimating them. They continued to do so for the majority of the match as the fans showered loud cheers on the challengers.

Despite being overpowered, the tag team champions showed heart and resilience and tried to combat The Hurt Syndicate's raw power and strength. Moreover, the Private Party avoided near falls on multiple occasions in the match.

As the high-stakes title match went down to its final moments, a thunderous spear by The All Mighty to Isiah Kassidy sealed the victory for him and Benjamin.

With their win, The Hurt Syndicate has now captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This also marked Lashley's first tag team title, a feat he never achieved in WWE. With him and Benjamin picking up a huge win, they look ahead to begin a dominant reign, much like their performance in the match.

