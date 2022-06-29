"Those jobs, they’re demanding" - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion discloses whether he will join Tony Khan's promotion in the future

Brian Kendrick recently spoke about the chances of joining AEW or WWE in the future.

The star was pulled from his debut on Dynamite earlier this year due to his controversial comments on Twitter. The ensuing media outrage was only quelled when Kendrick posted a public apology and requested forgiveness for his statement.

During a recent conversation at K & S WrestleFest during a virtual signing, Kendrick stated that he had no intentions of making it back to All Elite Wrestling or the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don’t have a goal or a plan to make it to either of those companies [WWE & AEW] like I have in the past, you know, driven to… my hope and my goal is to have a successful wrestling school. If I can get independent bookings throughout the week to go out there and perform, that’s what I’d really like to do as well."

He further spoke about the difficulties of working for a major promotion.

"Those jobs, they’re demanding, those contract jobs and the jobs that they would want me for, probably backstage, it’s a fantastic job but I guess if I had my dream, I’d rather teach my own students at home. But I’ll see where the world takes me, yeah." (Post Wrestling)

Brian Kendrick @mrbriankendrick I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.

He currently runs his own institution called Brian Kendrick's School of Pro Wrestling.

What did Brian Kendrick accomplish in WWE?

Although he wasn't one of the top guys in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, Kendrick did have his moments while working for the promotion.

The 43-year-old star has had a stellar career in WWE across multiple stints. He captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in 2016 and held tag team titles with Paul London.

However, he requested his release from the company in February 2022, after which he originally intended to join AEW.

bossmoz @BossMoz for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 https://t.co/aNLGDooTZ7

While the chances of Brian Kendrick joining any major promotion seem slim at the moment, there is no telling what the future may hold for the talented star.

