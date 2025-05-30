Former WWE and current AEW star makes it clear that he has zero respect for Triple H

A former WWE and current AEW star recently made headlines with his candid remarks about WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He has unequivocally stated that he holds "zero respect" for The Game.

Ad

In a recent interview with BetIdeas.com, MVP criticized Triple H's booking decisions, particularly regarding Bobby Lashley's trajectory in WWE.

"Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after he took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. Bobby Lashley is a bankable, marketable guy. And two time WWE Champion just got reduced to mid card, whatever. What I said, specifically in response to the person on my Instagram page, was that you see it. It’s my opinion of how he chooses to book certain talents. Some people say all the time that, ‘oh MVP’s just griping, MVP’s just crying’. Okay, well just watch the program.", voiced MVP

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

MVP further emphasized that his issues with Triple H are personal and stem from specific interactions and comments rather than any racial factors. He also mentioned that he plans to discuss this more deeply on his podcast, Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swaezey.

Since leaving WWE last year, MVP reunited with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. The trio has found success, with Lashley and Benjamin capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship. MVP primarily serves as the group's manager. The group that has been dominating the promotion recently welcomed another member into the fray in MJF.

Ad

AEW star MVP recently spoke about WWE's Wellness Policy

AEW star and former WWE United States Champion MVP recently shared an account of his early run-ins with WWE’s Wellness Policy, specifically its stance on cannabis use.

Ad

Speaking on his podcast Marking Out, MVP revealed that when WWE began testing for marijuana, the punishment wasn’t a suspension but a $1,000 fine. Subsequently, MVP approached John Laurinaitis with a proposal.

“Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.”, said MVP [H/T Fightful]

MVP later confirmed that he put a stop to his addiction to weed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More