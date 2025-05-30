Former WWE and current AEW star makes it clear that he has zero respect for Triple H

A former WWE and current AEW star recently made headlines with his candid remarks about WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He has unequivocally stated that he holds "zero respect" for The Game.
In a recent interview with BetIdeas.com, MVP criticized Triple H's booking decisions, particularly regarding Bobby Lashley's trajectory in WWE.
"Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after he took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. Bobby Lashley is a bankable, marketable guy. And two time WWE Champion just got reduced to mid card, whatever. What I said, specifically in response to the person on my Instagram page, was that you see it. It’s my opinion of how he chooses to book certain talents. Some people say all the time that, ‘oh MVP’s just griping, MVP’s just crying’. Okay, well just watch the program.", voiced MVP
MVP further emphasized that his issues with Triple H are personal and stem from specific interactions and comments rather than any racial factors. He also mentioned that he plans to discuss this more deeply on his podcast, Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swaezey.
Since leaving WWE last year, MVP reunited with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. The trio has found success, with Lashley and Benjamin capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship. MVP primarily serves as the group's manager. The group that has been dominating the promotion recently welcomed another member into the fray in MJF.
AEW star MVP recently spoke about WWE's Wellness Policy
AEW star and former WWE United States Champion MVP recently shared an account of his early run-ins with WWE’s Wellness Policy, specifically its stance on cannabis use.
Speaking on his podcast Marking Out, MVP revealed that when WWE began testing for marijuana, the punishment wasn’t a suspension but a $1,000 fine. Subsequently, MVP approached John Laurinaitis with a proposal.
“Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.”, said MVP [H/T Fightful]
MVP later confirmed that he put a stop to his addiction to weed.