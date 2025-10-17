  • home icon
  Former WWE Diva planning wrestling comeback post-pregnancy

Former WWE Diva planning wrestling comeback post-pregnancy

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 17, 2025 01:41 GMT
A former WWE star has been on a hiatus [Image Credit: WWE.com]
A former WWE star has been on a hiatus [Image Credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE star has teased a major return during her pregnancy. She worked in the company for many years. She was a part of AEW from 2022 until this year, usually featured on ROH, and portrayed as a manager. Unfortunately, Maria Kanellis was released from her contract in January 2025.

Her husband, Mike Benette, is still All Elite. Mike and Maria have been married since 2014 and have two children. The former TNA Knockouts Champion revealed that she was expecting a third baby a few months ago. It seems like she has already started to plan her career even before the baby is born.

Maria Kanellis recently took to X and confirmed her availability to major wrestling promotions post-childbirth.

"Looking forward to finding a new wrestling home after baby number 3…" she wrote.
Ex-WWE star Maria Kanellis broke her silence after she was accused of badmouthing AEW

In October 2024, Maria Kanellis announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion and her intention to accept other bookings. Many fans misunderstood and accused her of slandering AEW.

After facing severe social media criticism, the WWE veteran took to X, claiming she wasn't badmouthing any promotion but rather expressing her interest in her free agency.

"I haven't said anything. My contract is coming up. I am proactive with my career. I am worried about my surgery and need to plan. I have never taken time off for injuries. Never in 20 years. Last year I had thyroid surgery for a disease and was back the next week. I’ve worked pregnant, post-postpartum, and in casts. During the pandemic with a new baby, I ran the @ringofhonor women’s division with a mask on. Don’t question my work ethic. Maybe your anger should be towards the people that just don’t show up," she said.

It remains to be seen which promotion will sign the former WWE star in the future.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
