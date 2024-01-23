Former WWE Diva reacts to Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) upcoming AEW match

Adam Copeland got a seal of approval from a former WWE diva for his match against Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday. The name in question is none other than Maria Kanellis.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had a great run since stepping foot inside AEW, with his matches against Christian Cage the high point. Copeland, however, issued a challenge to the Japanese veteran, and Maria took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Maria essentially praised AEW for making this match a possibility and had high praise for the company.

“In what world??? Oh yeah in @AEW Amazing!!!” she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the two veterans approach each other in the match. One thing that can be assured is that there will be a lot of mutual respect between the two competitors.

Adam Copeland recalled how his time with The Brood was helpful in WWE

Former WWE star Adam Copeland was once part of a fearsome faction known as The Brood, consisting of Gangrel and Christian Cage.

He sat down with Busted Open Radio and shared how his time with the faction helped him develop as a singles wrestler. He said:

"That's when I started to feel comfortable in my own skin out there, but then when we split up as a team, I went through it all over again. Then I had to rediscover what this incarnation was, and that took some that took some search until I finally found it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He took on the incarnation of The Brood during his matches with Seth Rollins, which no doubt had the fans on the edge of their seats. Copeland is now in a bitter feud with his real-life best friend, Christian Cage, in AEW.

