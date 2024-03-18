Former WWE Diva is willing to come out of retirement after 6 years in AEW

A former WWE Diva has revealed that she would be interested in coming back to wrestling after six years and said that AEW, in particular, is interesting. Tony Khan has signed a lot of former wrestlers who have left World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star in question is Rosa Mendes. The star was last seen inside the ring in 2018. She has now revealed that she might be willing to come out of retirement and that she has an interesting idea for a gimmick.

While speaking to the fans during a virtual signing session with RDP Promotions on Facebook, she revealed what she would want to do.

“So, I’m sure the schedule at WWE wouldn’t work for me but AEW would probably work. But then I’m getting slowly s*cked in and it’s scary to me. But if I were to come back, I would come back as ‘Veneer’.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

The character Veneer that she is referring to is from the animated movie Trolls Band Together. In the same session, she said the reason she wants to return as Veneer is because her daughter wants her to do it.

Rosa Mendes previously revealed one condition to return to WWE

Rosa Mendes did not have a great time during her first run in WWE; however, she has fans. A few years back, she revealed one condition that could get her to sign up with her former company again.

That was, if they would give her good money, she could then donate it to charity. While speaking with Ring The Belle, she said:

"Okay, so, I said that I wasn’t gonna do it and then I thought about it but I would do it for charity [return to in-ring action for the Royal Rumble]. I would do it if Vince [McMahon] or WWE offered me this really good amount and offered [it] to a charity of my choice for a good cause and I would do it for that. Yeah, and I’d give that whole check to them."

Things have now changed. Vince McMahon is no longer at the helm, and there is new management in place. It will be interesting to see if they would be interested in bringing back Rosa Mendes.