Former WWE star on the condition she would return to the company after four years under Triple H's regime

Rosa Mendes recently stated that she would be open to returning at Royal Rumble if WWE agreed to donate the amount offered to her to a charity of her choice.

Mendes signed a contract with WWE in 2006 and departed in 2017. She worked in various capacities, including as an in-ring talent, on-screen manager, and backstage correspondent during her decade-long tenure with the company.

After departing the company, Rosa performed in a couple of matches on the indie circuit before hanging up her wrestling boots for good.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Rosa Mendes was asked what it would take for her to make an in-ring return in WWE. Mendes stated that she would be open to a spot in the Royal Rumble match, given the global juggernaut agreed to donate the amount owed to her to a charity of her choice.

"Okay, so, I said that I wasn’t gonna do it and then I thought about it but I would do it for charity [return to in-ring action for the Royal Rumble]. I would do it if Vince [McMahon] or WWE offered me this really good amount and offered [it] to a charity of my choice for a good cause and I would do it for that. Yeah, and I’d give that whole check to them," said Rosa Mendes. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Considering the promotion brings back many performers from the past for its annual Royal Rumble matches, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rosa Mendes, too, shows up at the event sometime down the line.

Mendes on her WWE botch that made Triple H angry

Elsewhere in the interview, Rosa Mendes recalled one of her tag team matches in 2014, where she teamed up with Natalya to take on Summer Rae and Layla.

An unfortunate botch was made during the bout, which, as per Mendes, angered Triple H and former Head of Talent Relations of WWE, Mark Carrano.

"I didn't know what happened, so I get in the back and Triple H and [former Head of Talent Relations] Mark Carrano and everyone looks like red and angry. I'd never seen them that angry before, so I just start crying right when I get back because I think that they had thought that we had planned it because I think that is a planned kind of thing in certain matches in the indies or whatever," said Rosa Mendes.

With HHH bringing so many performers back to the company, it'll be interesting to see if the promotion extends an offer to Rosa Mendes as well.

