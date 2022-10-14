Female star cried after Triple H's angry reaction to awkward botch in WWE women's match

Triple H was left unimpressed by a WWE women's tag team match that took place eight years ago, according to Rosa Mendes.

Mendes teamed up with Natalya in a losing effort against Layla and Summer Rae on the September 2, 2014, episode of Main Event. Layla accidentally pulled down the back of Mendes' wrestling trunks during the match. The awkward moment was caught on camera before WWE's production team momentarily blacked out the live footage.

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Mendes said she became emotional when the company's higher-ups thought the spot had been planned deliberately:

"I didn't know what happened, so I get in the back and Triple H and [former Head of Talent Relations] Mark Carrano and everyone looks like red and angry. I'd never seen them that angry before, so I just start crying right when I get back because I think that they had thought that we had planned it because I think that is a planned kind of thing in certain matches in the indies or whatever." [11:02 – 11:25]

Mendes worked for WWE between 2006 and 2017. The 42-year-old is arguably best remembered for her on-screen alliance with Epico and Primo Colon. She also appeared as a cast member on E! reality show Total Divas.

WWE officials yelled at Layla and Rosa Mendes

Mendes clarified that she and Layla did not intend for the incident to happen.

Following the match, WWE management made their frustrations known backstage before the two superstars explained that the mistake was genuine:

"She got yelled at, I got yelled at, but I'm like, 'Literally, I did not know,' and then she got really yelled at," Mendes continued. "I said, 'Listen, we didn't plan this,' and it was all taken care of after." [11:30 – 11:41]

Layla announced her retirement from in-ring competition in 2015. Mendes has also retired from wrestling. However, she would be willing to participate in a Royal Rumble match if her appearance fee goes to charity.

