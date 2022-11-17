Former WWE Divas Champion's brother seemingly teases AEW debut on Dynamite tonight

Zak Zodiac, brother of AEW star Saraya, is on his way to tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Zodiac is known for being Saraya's brother and was featured as a character in her biopic produced by The Rock, Fighting with my Family. He does still compete in the ring, however, both as a regular for his parents' promotion World Association of Wrestling and recently for RevPro Wrestling. He even featured in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Royal Quest event not too long ago.

Saraya has been with AEW since the Dynamite: Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The former two-time Divas Champion retired after sustaining a severe neck injury in a match with Sasha Banks in 2017, but has since announced that she is cleared to compete. She is set to face Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Saraya is expected to speak on Dynamite tonight ahead of her comeback match. Zak Zodiac has expressed interest in joining AEW in the past, and it's possible that he could have some form of involvement either tonight or at this weekend's event.

Saraya's return has been met with concern from some members of the fanbase, with fears that she could exacerbate her neck condition if any issues arise. The same can't be said for everyone, with plenty of fans making clear their happiness for her return to the ring.

Zak Zodiac is in a Twitter spat with Saraya's AEW Full Gear opponent

Saraya's Full Gear opponent, Britt Baker, clapped back at the photo of her and Zak. Britt captioned the photo: '"Bring your talentless brother to work" week?' in a complete dismissal of Zodiac's status as a wrestler.

However the WAW Champion shot back at Baker, disregarding her completely. While it was unknown whether or not she would return to the ring, Saraya's feud with Britt Baker has relied on a plethora of verbal jibes and trash talking.

With her finally cleared to compete for the first time in five years, Saraya will have a chance to back up all of the talk this weekend at Full Gear.

Would you be interested to see Zak Zodiac in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes