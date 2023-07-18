Former WWE Divas Champion says she wanted to be a heel right from the start in AEW

A former WWE Diva's Champion who debuted as a babyface in AEW wanted to be a heel right from the start.

Saraya (formerly known as Paige) made her WWE debut in 2012 as a part of NXT and then moved on to the main roster in 2014. Her time in the company as a wrestler was short-lived, as she had to retire from ring performance in 2018 due to neck injuries. After a few years of various backstage roles, she eventually left the company in 2022 and joined AEW.

She debuted in AEW as a babyface and a few months later turned heel. However, in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Saraya expressed that she wanted to debut as a heel in All Elite Wrestling. She feels she flourished more in that role than being a babyface.

The Anti-Diva added that to get comfortable, she prefers to be a heel as it is easier to get people to hate you than like you. As a heel, you don't have to bother about the crowd's reaction:

“I wanted to be a heel straight out the gate, and they told me I had to be a babyface. When I walked out, the first time I walked out, and I was like ‘I understand, but I just flourish better as a heel’.“If I have to get comfortable I’d rather be a heel first because it’s easy to get people to hate you than like you, and so that I can just get in my stride and not be so offended if people are talking sh*t about me. So I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m just doing my job.’ You know what I mean?” (H/T Ringside News)

Saraya is currently part of The Outcasts, with Ruby Soho and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Saraya is a multi-time WWE Divas Champion and was an integral part of the women's revolution

Saraya garnered many accolades to her name in WWE and was an integral part of the women's revolution. Her run in NXT and on the main roster was instrumental in the start of the movement.

Before her WWE in-ring career was cut short by neck injuries, Saraya held the WWE Divas Championship twice and was the youngest superstar to hold that title. In addition, she was also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

Do you think Saraya should have debuted as a heel in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here