Former WWE duo teases challenging AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks 

Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to tease that he and Cash Wheeler, FTR, are targeting the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

At Double or Nothing 2021, The Young Bucks retained their titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a buzzworthy bout. Though fans wanted new champions to be crowned, Moxley and Kingston couldn't pull off the upset victory.

The next day, in a post on Twitter, Harwood shared a photo of himself and Cash Wheeler wearing the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts.

Interestingly, The Young Bucks won the titles after they defeated FTR at AEW Full Gear 2020. Surprisingly, Wheeler and Harwood never got the chance to reclaim their titles since then.

Ahead of Double or Nothing 2021, Harwood had also made it known that he was unhappy with how Moxley and Kingston got a title shot. With The Pinnacle's business with The Inner Circle seemingly finished for the short-term future, FTR should be free to chase the tag team gold.

Santana and Ortiz could also be in line for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Santana and Ortiz in AEW

Another duo that might hope to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship is Santana and Ortiz. The Inner Circle members should have enough momentum to challenge The Young Bucks after their win in the main event of Double or Nothing.

After making history a 2nd year with the squad and taking care of those Pinnacle scrubs…



I think it’s time to handle OUR business. #andNEW #PnP #SantanaAndOrtiz #TheiLLest pic.twitter.com/EfQEer9Ldc — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 31, 2021

Plus, with The Young Bucks being heels, it makes sense for a face duo to challenge them. A three-way feud with FTR in the mix is also an intriguing possibility, as AEW has never booked a triple threat match for the tag titles.

Do you want Santana and Ortiz or FTR to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships? Do you think the two teams pose a legitimate threat to the tag team champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

