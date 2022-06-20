Former WWE writer recalls why no one stopped Jeff Hardy before infamous TNA Victory Road 2011 match with Sting (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared some details on why no one stopped an intoxicated Jeff Hardy before his match against Sting at TNA (now IMPACT) Victory Road in 2011.

The infamous match at Victory Road saw Hardy visibly dazed during his entrance, prompting Eric Bischoff to tell Sting to end the match immediately. The Icon obliged by hitting a quick Scorpion Death Drop on The Charismatic Enigma to win the world championship.

Speaking on the incident on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer recalled what Hardy used to do before matches in IMPACT. Russo added that The Charismatic Enigma used to dress "far and away" so that people wouldn't see him.

"That's why so many people bro, and that incident happened with Sting 'Oh, how'd you guys let him go out,' nobody knew. Bro, he used to dress far and away, nobody even knew where he was so he wanted to get away and then you know that night bro, we hadn't seen him. Now he's coming through gorilla, we're seeing this for the first time but my point is, bro, when he wanted to do whatever he was doing back then, he was hiding away and doing it," [4:56 - 5:28]

The former WWE writer, however, mentioned that he had nothing but love for Hardy on a personal level.

Eric Bischoff previously gave his side on the Jeff Hardy-Sting TNA Victory Road 2011 match

In an episode of The 83 Weeks podcast last year, Bischoff revealed that Jeff Hardy was late to his gorilla position (staging area) and that Sting had no idea Jeff was intoxicated.

The former RAW General Manager had to improvise by entering the ring to tell Sting to finish the bout quickly while off the mic.

"I’m looking for a decision, looking for somebody to come up with an idea. What do we do? Clock’s ticking. We don’t have a lot of time, folks. Can’t call a meeting. Somebody’s gotta call the ball. Who’s gonna call it? Crickets. F— it. I literally walked through the curtain not knowing what I was gonna do," Bischoff said.

Jeff Hardy's match against Sting in 2011 was one of the most controversial matches in IMPACT history. With Hardy's recent DUI arrest, the stories of this particular match have been resurfacing again.

