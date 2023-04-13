Former WWE Executive recalls their momentary time in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has notably signed many former WWE stars since 2019, but on the odd occasion, legends like Bret Hart and Eric Bischoff have appeared on-screen. In a recent interview, Bischoff recalled his experiences walking into the promotion.

Bischoff made his first Dynamite appearance back in August 2020, where he moderated a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The WWE veteran then returned three more times, with his final appearance seeing him host a party for the Inner Circle in May 2021.

During his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Bischoff pointed out that he knew many All Elite Wrestling employees and even worked with many of them in WCW.

"I made two appearances for AEW and I was very grateful for that opportunity because it’s fun for me to get back out in front of the camera. It was also a pleasure for me to go to the AEW production and some people that I used to work with in WCW, a lot of people that used to work for me then were working there at the time and are still do." [5:05 to 5:31]

Eric Bischoff also recalled one of the things that the AEW President said which rubbed him the wrong way

Despite his appearances in the promotion early on, today, it would be surprising to see Bischoff appear on Dynamite or even Rampage. Many fans have wondered exactly what went wrong between the two, and the veteran recently explained where his issues with Tony Khan began.

During the same interview, Eric Bischoff pointed out that Khan's claim that AEW was at the WCW level was what initially set him off.

"Tony said a lot of things early on, and even during that period of time that I [was appearing in AEW]. It didn't really offend me because I kind of understood what he was trying to do. But they were silly things for him to say at that point. Tony's not even within a fraction of the level WCW was in 1996. I took exception to it." [5:40 to 6:48]

The Hall of Famer did, however, make it clear that he understands that Tony Khan is simply passionate and trying to promote his company. Despite this, he still mentioned that Khan was being 'delusional.'

