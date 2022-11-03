Former WWE executive shares three-word reaction to Jeff Jarrett's AEW debut 

On this week's Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut by attacking Darby Allin. In reaction, former WWE personality Eric Bischoff took to Twitter to send a three-word message.

Bischoff, who has been critical of Tony Khan and AEW in the past, claimed that Jarrett was his hero after he attacked Allin on Dynamite.

"[email protected] is my new hero," wrote Bischoff.

Check out the tweet below:

Tonight's Dynamite opened up with Allin's match against Jay Lethal. The two have been feuding for weeks, as the former Ring of Honor World Champion promised a surprise for this week's show.

Lethal won the match courtesy of an assist from Cole Karter, who dressed up as Sting. The Icon has been mentoring Allin in AEW but has been absent from television for numerous weeks.

Post-match, the former TNT Champion was attacked once again, this time by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The veteran smashed his guitar on Allin's head and left him in a pool of blood. Double J then cut a promo by claiming that the business has picked up and that he intends to make an impact within AEW.

Would you like to see more of Jeff Jarrett in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes