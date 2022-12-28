Former WWE Executive surprisingly applauds Tony Khan's booking of majorly hyped AEW talent

Former WWE Executive Eric Bischoff is usually very critical of Tony Khan's work as the head booker of AEW. However, he was surprisingly appreciative of how the Jaguars boss has booked a top star.

MJF has seen a meteoric rise over the last three years. Tony Khan has ensured that The Salt of the Earth has been booked as a major star by protecting him even in defeat. At Full Gear, the former MLW star captured the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on MJF. The former WWE RAW General Manager stated that MJF is fascinating to him and called the world champion brilliant.

"I love watching MJF. He's fascinating to me. He's a guy that loves heat, he embraces heat. And it's not cheap heat either. Now, the amazing thing is his music hits and there's still a lot of people that cheer because like, Oh my God, this is gonna be so entertaining. And then he still finds a way in his promo to get you to absolutely hate him. He's brilliant. And we're just seeing that and he's only 24 years old. I have jeans older than him. Not genetic genes. But he's so good, and I think the reason, well there's a lot of reasons why he's good, but one of the reasons is he loves it. A lot of guys that play heels on TV aren't heels in real life and don't want to be. They want to be liked, it's human nature. Nobody wants to be disliked." (00:05 - 01:30)

MJF defeated Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

MJF is a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. This year, Ricky Starks won the battle royal and faced MJF in a Winner Takes All match for the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it. Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it. https://t.co/4omp2Xsfeq

In the main event, the 26-year-old star emerged victorious to mark his first title defense with a win. After the events involving William Regal, it seems likely that former WWE champion Bryan Danielson will be next in line to challenge MJF for the world title.

