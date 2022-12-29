Former WWE General Manager makes bold claim on potential association with Tony Khan and AEW (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long has admitted that he isn't interested in signing with AEW. Long is best known for his tenure as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long admitted that he still hasn't caught up with watching Tony Khan's product.

The veteran further stated that Tony Khan's promotion is not interested in signing him, and the feeling is mutual.

"Well, you know, the only reason I would [watch AEW], you know, it took time to watch it, is because of what we do here. You know, we do our podcast and I need information to talk about. I probably start watching on those bases, but my thing is this: AEW is not interested in me and I'm not interested in them." [13:16-13:34]

Teddy Long recently spoke about AEW star Jade Cargill and her failed WWE tryout

Teddy Long recently spoke about Jade Cargill and her WWE tryout at the Performance Center.

Cargill has been one of the most successful stars in All Elite Wrestling and is currently unbeaten in the promotion. She is also the current TBS Champion.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long said:

"And Jade Cargill, I had a chance to be her trainer when I was affiliated with the school, face-to-face. So she's just phenomenal man and she's really come out and really been better than I thought she was gonna be. So I mean Naomi, don't get me wrong, she'd fit right in there, but hopefully WWE sees and they don't wanna lose her."

It remains to be seen if Long will ever return to WWE or sign with AEW and join his former colleagues in the Jacksonville-based company.

